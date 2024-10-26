J-K Congress leaders seek removal of ex-party chief Vikar Wani for trying to destabilise party

SRINAGAR: Several district-level leaders of Congress have sought the removal of former Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from the party for “attempting to destabilise” and “inciting” indiscipline in the party, sources said Saturday.

Sources in Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said district-level leaders were not happy with Wani, and accused him of using party leader Ghulam Nabi Monga — who they described as a “failed Congressmen” — to destabilise the party.

“He incites others to question the decisions of the party high command vis-a-vis alliance with National Conference and other decisions concerning J-K Congress,” a source in the party quoted leaders as having said.