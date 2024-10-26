25.8 C
Those behind attacks enemies of peace, don't want people's govt: Minister Javid Dar

By Reader correspondent
Baramulla: Minister for rural development and agriculture department, Javid Ahmed Dar Saturday said that government remains resolute in tackling those responsible for disturbing peace in Kashmir.

Dar, who visited the family of the porter killed in Gulmarg attack, told reporters, that government is determined to tackle those threatening region’s stability and obstructing efforts to redress public grievances.

“Such incidents are unfortunate, but the government is serious and is in pursuit of those who are disturbing peace in the Valley,” Dar said,

He said that those behind such attacks are against people’s government and want to prolong sufferings of common citizens. “These are enemies of peace and are not able to digest the fact that people participated in large numbers in the democratic process,” he added.

Two army soldiers and two porters were killed a terror attack in Botapathri area of Gulmarg on Thursday—(KNO

