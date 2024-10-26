14.2 C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Man Injured In Landmine Blast

By KR Desk
MENDHAR/JAMMU: A man was injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
The 40-year-old man, identified as Haneef, was gathering wood on his land in the border belt of the Shahpur area when he accidentally stepped on a landmine, they said.
Haneef sustained injuries in the incident, they said, adding that he has been evacuated and sent to a hospital for treatment.

Body recovered near Aharbal

Body recovered near Aharbal

Kashmiri Weddings: A Battle Of Bling Over Bonds?