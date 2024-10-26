Body recovered near Aharbal

Kulgam: An unidentified female body was recovered from a nallah near Aharbal area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

An official told the news agency KNO that locals found the body floating in the Veshow Nallah near Aharbal.

He said that police and SDRF teams have recovered the body from the nallah.

The identity of the woman is being ascertained, and the body was found in a decomposed state, indicating it had been in the water for some time.

He added that police have initiated an investigation, and the body has been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

