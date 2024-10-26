14.2 C
Srinagar
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Sinha inspects various projects

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today conducted the on-site inspection and reviewed the progress of key infrastructure and Smart City projects of Srinagar.
The Lt Governor visited the project sites of Noor Jehan Bridge, Qamarwari; Wooden Pedestrian Bridge, Amira Kadal and Jhelum Riverfront Development project from Right River Bank Beyond JK Arts Emporium to Amira Kadal and directed the officers and implementing agencies to expedite the works for completion of the projects in a time-bound manner.
He also visited Srinagar Square, Lal Chowk and interacted with the shopkeepers and traders.
The Lt Governor was accompanied by Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Dr. Owais Ahmed, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited and other senior officers.

