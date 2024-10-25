CM Meets Gadkari, Discusses Key Projects For J&K

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, met Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi today to discuss the ongoing road projects and future developmental initiatives in the Union Territory.

The high-level meeting focused on the expansion of road infrastructure, including critical highway projects and the enhancement of transportation facilities across Jammu & Kashmir.

CM Omar Abdullah expressed the need for accelerating key projects, especially those aimed at improving connectivity in remote and border regions.

Among the main topics discussed were the completion of strategic national highways, improved road access to tourism hubs, and initiatives to ensure smoother logistics for local industries.

Gadkari assured CM Omar Abdullah of the central government’s commitment to the development of Jammu & Kashmir.

He emphasized the importance of infrastructure in boosting economic growth in the region and laid out the roadmap for ongoing projects to be a game-changer for connectivity with the rest of the country.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders agreeing to further collaborate on expediting developmental projects that will uplift the socio-economic landscape of Jammu & Kashmir.

