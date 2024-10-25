Statehood only if terror strikes end: BJP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Ashok Koul said on Thursday that the restoration of statehood in J&K can only be considered if militant attacks like the one in Gagangeer, Ganderbal, which left seven employees of a construction company dead, cease.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister have both stated that statehood will be restored to J&K at an appropriate time,’’ he said while speaking to reporters in Srinagar during a party event honouring Pandit Prem Nath Dogra. “The decision will be made by the Central government and relevant agencies.”

He said peace and stability are essential for any progress on restoring statehood.

Koul claimed that perhaps the timing of the attack in Gagangeer was wrong, otherwise, the casualties could have been in the hundreds.

He also acknowledged that National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has condemned the Gagangeer attack, as has PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, albeit cautiously. “These incidents need the strongest condemnation. They are clear attempts to destabilise peace and disrupt the new government in J&K,” he said.

Referring to earlier attacks in Kathua, Reasi, and Rajouri, where civilians were killed, Koul said such attacks are happening in Kashmir as well. “Today, a non-local labourer was injured in Tral, which is again highly condemnable,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of talks with Pakistan, he said no dialogue would take place unless Pakistan hands over militant leaders, including Syed Salahuddin, to India. “Let Pakistan hand over Salahudin to India, only then can talks happen,” he asserted.

Regarding the restoration of Article 370, he said, “No government in J&K can bring back Article 370. There should be no confusion about this.”

