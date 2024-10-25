NDA Govt Ready To Work With J&K CM For Region’s Progress: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is keen on collaborating with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to promote the region’s progress.

Defence Minster Rajnath Sing wrote on X “Met with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah in New Delhi.

The NDA Govt under PM Narendra Modi is looking forward to working with him for J&K’s progress.”

Singh made the remarks after meeting Abdullah in the national capital, emphasizing the central government’s commitment to the development and stability of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah’s National Conference won 42 of the 90 assembly seats. In its first cabinet meeting, the new government passed a resolution urging the central government to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

This restoration, according to the officials, is seen as a crucial step towards initiating a healing process, reinstating constitutional rights and safeguarding the unique identity of the region’s residents.

The chief minister has been authorised by the cabinet to engage with the prime minister and the central government to advocate for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

This resolution was also approved by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Related