Govt committed to fulfilling aspirations of people: Deputy CM

JAMMU. Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday said that the government is dedicated to fulfil aspirations of the people by undertaking a holistic developmental programme.

The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing an introductory meeting of officers here today. Minister for Agriculture Production and RDD, Javed Ahmed Dar was also present in the meeting. The meeting was attended by all divisional heads of different departments.

While calling for a synergized effort for speeding up development of Jammu and Kashmir, the Deputy Chief Minister said that we need to focus on proper implementation of various initiatives undertaken so that people get benefitted. He said that primary role of the government is to address the developmental concerns of the people and ensure their participatory role in various initiatives.

“The focus of administration should be people friendly so that the gaps, if any, are abridged and citizen centric approach is adopted. The officers have to ensure proper implementation of various schemes and also obtaining feedback about the lacuna from the ground level as well”, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized. He said that the government has to rise to the occasion to meet expectations of the people.

The Deputy Chief Minister was also briefed by the officers about the status of implementation of various flagship programmes of different departments.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government is committed to catalyze various youth initiatives for creating a vibrant eco-system for honing technical skills of youth so that they can set-up their own income generating units and create jobs for others as well. The Deputy CM was interacting with a deputation of Heritage Craft instructors who called on him the other day.

