Ganderbal Police reassures non-local labourers of safety amid concerns

GANDERBAL: In the aftermath of a devastating terror attack in Gagangeer Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district which claimed the lives of seven people, including a doctor, Ganderbal police have moved swiftly to quell rumours suggesting that non-local labourers are being asked to leave the area.

The Ganderbal police, in a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), categorically denied these claims, asserting that such rumours are “completely baseless.”

They reiterated the police department’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the security and safety of all individuals, regardless of their place of origin, who wish to earn a livelihood in the region.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti took to X to express her concern over reports that the local administration is pressuring non-local laborers to leave the valley immediately. While she acknowledged the understandable panic that may have arisen following the attack, Mufti argued that forcing non-local laborers to leave is not a constructive solution.

Mufti warned that such a move could create more difficulties and send a negative message to the rest of the country. She pointed to the recent peaceful and terror-free elections in Jammu and Kashmir as evidence of the region’s progress and emphasized that knee-jerk reactions could undermine these gains.

The PDP chief expressed concerns that such a move might lead to retaliation against Kashmiris working and studying in other states.

Mufti appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and provide non-local labourers with sufficient time to make arrangements before leaving.

However, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Gagangeer on Tuesday to assess the situation following the terror attack at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site. He interacted with officials and workers of the tunnel construction agency, APCO Infratech, and discussed measures to ensure their safety and security.

The attack, carried out by unidentified gunmen on Sunday, resulted in the deaths of a doctor and six labourers. Five people are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

