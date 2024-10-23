Gagangeer attack: Sakeena visits SKIMS, takes stock of well-being of injured

SRINAGAR: Minister of Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, School Education and Higher Education departments, Sakeena Masood Itoo on Tuesday visited Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, to take stock of well being of injured persons of recent Gagangeer attack.

During the visit, the Minister was briefed by a team od senior doctors about conditions and health status of injured persons as well as the medical procedures being followed for their effective treatment.

Masood, during the visit, interacted with injured persons and sought their well being. She assured them of all possible support.

Interacting with doctors and paramedics on the occasion, Sakeena asked them to ensure best medical treatment for the injured for their prompt recovery.

She also asked the Hospital Administration to ensure that all necessary medical resources are made accessible at the hospital for better treatment of patients and in case seek opinions from other hospitals for their effective treatment.

On the sidelines of the visit, Masood also inspected the Critical Care unit and Emergency wards of the SKIMS.

During the inspection, Sakeena emphasized on the importance of maintaining quality patient care and effective emergency response systems at the hospital, highlighting that being one of the premiere health facility of Kashmir, people have lot of hopes from its patient care. She also engaged with patients and attendants, assuring them best possible medical treatment at the hospital.

