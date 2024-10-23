Omar-led govt committed to balanced dev of all regions of J&K: Javed Rana

SRINAGAR: Several delegations from various districts of Kashmir province on Tuesday met the Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest & Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmad Rana today at the Civil Secretariat here.

The visiting deputations raised critical developmental concerns pertaining to their respective areas, seeking the Minister’s intervention in redressal of the same.

During the interaction, the delegations expressed their gratitude to the Minister for his leadership in spearheading and organising the electorate of far flung Pir Panjal region.

A delegation led by General Secretary of SFC, Retired Employees Forum J&K, submitted a memorandum to the Minister urging his intervention for granting pensionary benefits to employees of J&K State Forest Corporation (SFC).

The Contractors delegations also submitted representation seeking release of pending funds, clearance of the revised cost estimates (LIS) Scheme, establishment of a revolving fund and other issues.

They brought to his attention pressing issues like release of UT share for Tral lift irrigation Scheme and particularly those related to infrastructure development and social services, requesting the government’s immediate attention to these matters.

Responding to the issues of the delegations, Javed Rana assured the deputations that their concerns would be addressed on priority. He reiterated the commitment of Omar Abdullah led government towards ensuring balanced development of all regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir emphasizing the government’s priority to address the needs of every community with special focus on the downtrodden.

