Police, SFs brought normalcy to J&K: Sinha

Pays tributes to brave cops

SRINAGAR: On the occasion of ‘Police Commemoration Day’, Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha laid wreath at Martyrs’ Memorial, Armed Police Complex, Zewan and paid tributes to brave police officers and personnel who have laid down their lives in line of duty. He also paid homage to civilians martyred in Gagangir terror attack.

“I salute the bravehearts of our Police. Their legacy will live on in our hearts. On this day, let us commit ourselves to uphold the values they stood for-courage, unity and service to the nation,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor lauded the unparalleled contribution of Jammu Kashmir Police and Security Forces in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the citizens. He paid his respect to the families of the martyrs, and reiterated his commitment towards the welfare of the Police personnel and their family members.

“Our promise to you and to the entire region is to carry forward the legacy of peace and stability that our brave soldiers fought so hard to protect. Success of our Police, security forces in combating terrorism has brought normalcy to J&K paving the way for rapid development and economic growth,” he said.

Speaking on the transformational journey of J&K under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor urged every citizen to remain united and vigilant against forces that seek to disrupt peace and harmony.

“Peace and Stability has enabled smooth conduct of Parliamentary Elections, J&K Assembly polls and peaceful and successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Now, it is time for all to leverage the dividends of this peace, especially the youth, who are the future of this region. Let us pledge to support our Police, Army and CAPFs as they continue to safeguard our safety and well-being,” the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also asked the Police officials and personnel to constantly review and strengthen the mechanism for monitoring the crimes against women, children, weaker sections of the society and ensure strict action.

He further suggested for launching a dedicated campaign for a drug-free Jammu Kashmir, and paying special attention to the training and re-skilling to enhance awareness, capabilities and coordination among the police personnel for effective counter-terrorism operations.

Sh Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K read the names of brave hearts of Police who attained martyrdom during the year fighting crime and ensuring safety of the nation.

The arms were reversed and a two-minute silence was observed to honour the Martyrs. The Lt Governor also visited the Blood Donation Camp organized to mark the occasion.