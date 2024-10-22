Condemnations Continue

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on a workers’ camp in Ganderbal district.

“Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and senior members of Hurriyat including Prof Ghani Bhat, Bilal Ghani Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari expressed deep sorrow and grief over the dastardly killings in Gagangir,” the Hurriyat said in a statement.

The Mirwaiz emphasised that Islam strongly deplores such inhuman acts.

“Every life is precious, and to lose lives in this manner is extremely painful,” Mirwaiz said.

He lamented the incident as a grim reminder of the unending cycle of violence and uncertainty that the people of the region have endured for decades.

The Hurriyat chairman prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti said elections or big-ticket events like international marathons “cannot hide the truth that there is a problem in Kashmir which needs genuine attempts to resolve it”.

“Elections, marathons, a new government being sworn in. None of these can conceal or brush under the carpet a truth most unpalatable.

“There is a problem at hand in Kashmir which for decades has claimed innocent lives & will continue to rage. Unless we acknowledge it & make genuine attempts to resolve it,” she posted on X.

A local doctor and six non-local labourers were killed while five other people sustained injuries in a terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district.

“How many more families & generations will have to pay a price for Delhi’s ignorance,” Iltija Mufti said.

