Sinha, Others Condemn Non-Local Labour’s Killing In Shopian

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the killing of a non-local labourer whose bullet-riddled body was found in Shopian district.

Security forces are determined to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice, he said.

“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of a vendor, Ashok Chauhan, in Shopian by cowardly terrorists. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with his family. Our security forces are determined to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice,” the LG said on X.

Sinha said his thoughts are with Chauhan’s family members and friends in this time of grief.

“I have directed the Jammu Kashmir Police & District Administration to extend all the support,” he added.

The body of the labourer was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district on Friday. It bore two bullet marks.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and political parties in the valley have also condemned the killing.

“Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of militants in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased,” Abdullah said on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra condemned the killing, terming it as most unfortunate and shocking.

“I am disappointed and equally pained to learn about the killing of Ashok Chouhan by the unidentified gunmen in South Kashmir. Killings in any form are highly condemnable and unacceptable. Such incidents must be stopped in the larger interest of peace and safety of common people,” the JKPCC chief said.

Karra expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for their courage to bear the irreparable loss.

The BJP’s Kashmir unit strongly condemned the “heinous and cowardly act of terrorism”, saying the killing of an innocent man who was earning his livelihood reflects the desperation of terrorists to create fear and disrupt peace in the valley.

The party’s Kashmir Media Incharge, Sajid Yousuf Shah expressed deep sorrow and outrage over this brutal incident.

“The cold-blooded murder of Ashok Chauhan is a reprehensible act of cowardice that seeks to destabilize the harmony in J-K. We stand united with the family of the victim during this tragic time. These terrorists will not succeed in their sinister designs,” Shah said.

He reiterated the BJP’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in Kashmir, saying such acts will only strengthen our resolve to root out terrorism from our land.

The security forces will ensure that the perpetrators of this ghastly crime are brought to justice, he added.

