Govt Transfers 3 IAS, 1 JKAS officers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered transfer and posting for senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in a bid to streamline administration.

According to the order, Dheeraj Gupta, IAS (AGMUT: 1993), currently serving as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) in the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect.

Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 1995), who is presently the Principal Secretary to the Government in the Agriculture Production Department, will also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary for the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment until further notice.

Santosh D. Vaidya, IAS (AGMUT: 1998), serving as Principal Secretary to the Government in the Finance Department, will take on the additional responsibility of Administrative Secretary for the Information Technology Department, in addition to his current duties, until further orders.

Meanwhile, in the interest of administration, Abdul Khabir, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been transferred and posted as Special Assistant with Surinder Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate effect.

