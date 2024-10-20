Mubarak Gul Takes Oath As Protem Speaker

Srinagar: Six-time National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul took oath as the pro tem speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly here on Saturday.

Gul was administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a function at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, ministers and senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

He will administer oath to the elected members of the Legislative Assembly on October 21.

Gul, who won Eidgah assembly seat in Srinagar for the sixth time in the recent assembly polls, was appointed the pro tem speaker on Friday.

He will administer oath to the newly elected members of the assembly on Monday at 2 PM.

Gul served as speaker of the assembly of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2013 to 2015. He was advisor to Abdullah during his first term as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Gul visited the Legislative Complex to oversee arrangements for the oath ceremony to be administered to the newly elected members on Monday.

During his visit to the complex, pro tem Speaker took round of the Assembly Hall, Meeting Halls, as well as the chambers designated for the Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and others. He also reviewed functionality of the sound system, internet connectivity, lights and other amenities necessary for smooth functioning of the complex.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and impressed upon the staff to work hard and make serious efforts regarding smooth working of business of the house.

Earlier, Mubarak Gul held an introductory meet with the officers there.

He said that all arrangements should be made in a proper manner for the oath ceremony so that the process runs in a smooth and efficient manner. He said that every official should play his role in a responsible and professional manner. He also enquired about the proper seating arrangements, parking facilities for the MLA’s and plug any loopholes wherever required.

Underscoring the importance of the legislature as a forum for serious debates and discussions, Mubarak Gul opined that we all have to work collectively towards peace, progress and prosperity of the people.

Related