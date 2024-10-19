Kashmir Marathon tomorrow: 59 International Athletes among 2000 participants to flex muscles on 42 km stretch

Srinagar,: For the first time Kashmir will host a mega International Marathon with the participation of 2000 athletes including 59 foreign international athletes as well. They Athletes will run 42 kms full marathon and 21 kms half marathon tomorrow (Sunday).

Addressing the press conference here, Director Tourism Raja Yaqoob Farooq , said for the first time there are over 2000 registrations for the Marathon. “Representations are from 29 UTs and 13 foreign countries. There are 59 foreign international Athletes participating in the Half and Full marathons tomorrow (Sunday),” he said.

He said that there are 30 to 35 participants from Kashmir as well. “The message of this marathon will be to send a message across the globe that Kashmir is peaceful. All these Athletes will send a message across the world that Kashmir is fit to host international events,” Director Tourism said. “We will showcase our cuisine, paper machie, Pashmina and other things. All these Athletes will be our brand ambassadors.”

A foreign Athlete from Denmark said she is in Kashmir for the first time. “I love the surroundings of Srinagar. People and food are amazing. It would be a great experience to run here,” she said

Sunita, who is representing a team of 45 Elite Indian Athletes said, the hospitality in Kashmir is amazing. “We have been told that Athletes will be taken for a tour to Gulmarg by the Tourism department,” she said. “In Kashmir, there is the highest prize money for the marathon, which is a great thing.”

The Director Tourism said that the Marathon will be flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at 6:15 am tomorrow from Polo View Srinagar—(KNO)