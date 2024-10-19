19.9 C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Govt enjoying honey-moon period, let’s wait for a week: Sajad Lone on Power outages in Kashmir

By Reader correspondent
Srinagar: Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone Saturday said that “the newly formed government was enjoying the honey-moon period” and that he will talk about power woes after a week.

Talking to reporters here, Lone, while replying to a query about frequent power outages in Kashmir, said: “What can I say about it (Power woes). Government is enjoying its honeymoon period. Let them enjoy themselves for a week, then we will talk about power issue.”

Earlier today, Lone, while reacting to a newspaper report about Dr Farooq Abdullah claiming that people’s problems were more important than Article 370, wrote on X: “Not surprised by the utterances. Was expecting that.”

Lone had also criticised a newspaper for using the story on the inner page. “(But) certainly surprised that the great betrayal is not a headline in this newspaper and instead pushed to page 4.”—(KNO)

