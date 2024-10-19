Er Ehtisham congratulates new J&K Govt, advocates for students’ rights

SRINAGAR: Er Ehtisham Khan, a prominent social and student rights activist, has extended his congratulations to the newly formed government of Jammu & Kashmir, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

In a statement issued here, Khan commended the cabinet ministers, including Sakina Itoo, Javid Rana, Javid Dar, Satish Sharma, and newly appointed advisor Nasir Aslam Wani. He highlighted the pressing challenges faced by the student community in Jammu & Kashmir, including economic hardships and bureaucratic obstacles that often leave their concerns unaddressed. “The government must recognize the critical role of youth in shaping society and to take substantial action to address their grievances,” he said.

In light of the recent announcement of a new reservation policy, Khan said he has proactively engaged with key authorities including the Home Minister of India, deputy ministers, and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, advocating for a review of this policy. He stressed the importance of meeting commitments made in the election manifesto to ensure fairness and inclusivity for all students.

Khan reaffirmed the commitment of his NGO, The Purpose, to collaborate with the new administration. He expressed readiness to provide expertise and support to create an environment that prioritizes student rights and ensures their voices are heard.

“As we embark on this new chapter with the incoming government, I hope for a renewed focus on the welfare of students and the broader populace of Jammu & Kashmir,” Er Ehtisham said. “It is time to act upon the concerns of our youth and work together towards a more equitable future.”

