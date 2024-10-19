‘Curtain Raiser’: KU to host int’l conference on breast cancer awareness

SRINAGAR: To improve female health outcomes in the region and encourage collaboration across disciplines in cancer care, the University of Kashmir is going to host the ‘1st J&K International Conference on Breast Cancer’, featuring a free screening and early detection camp.

The event, scheduled for October 22-24 at KU’s Convocation Complex, is being organised by the varsity’s Department of Bioresources in collaboration with the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB-DST), Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir Science, Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC).

The conference will include technical lectures, panel discussions, a free breast screening camp and a documentary screening focused on breast cancer awareness in Kashmir.

Over 350 registrations and more than 600 participants are expected to attend the conference, including healthcare professionals and researchers from diverse fields.

With 10 Continuing Medical Education (CME) points approved by the J&K Medical Council, the conference aims to enhance cancer care knowledge and skills.

Keynote speakers include national and international experts from institutions such as Harvard Medical School, Tata Memorial Center and AIIMS Jhajjar. Their discussions will cover recent advancements in breast cancer research and treatment.

In a statement, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan, stated: “The University of Kashmir remains committed to addressing critical health issues through community engagement and academic collaboration. This conference is a significant step towards empowering stakeholders to prioritise early detection and effective intervention for breast cancer.”

October is observed as ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’, dedicated to raising awareness about one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide.

Breast cancer represents nearly 25% of all cancer diagnoses in women and accounts for approximately 15% of cancer-related deaths.

In the Kashmir Valley, the incidence is on the rise, impacting both married and unmarried young women.

