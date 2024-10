Nauman, Sajid spin Pakistan to victory over England in Multan Test

Pakistan capitalises on England’s batting struggles to tie three-match Test series at 1-1

MULTAN: Noman Ali claimed eight wickets as Pakistan’s frontline spinners bowled them to a 152-run victory over England in the second Test in Multan on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Chasing 297 for victory on a turning track at the Multan Cricket Stadium, England were all out for 144 in the fourth day’s morning session.

Noman was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers claiming 8-46.

Spinners Noman and Sajid Khan took all 20 wickets in the match, only the seventh time and first in 52 years that such a feat was achieved in Test cricket.

Skipper Ben Stokes was the top scorer for England with 37 but their frontline batters struggled against the turning ball.

“I think the first one’s always special, and it’s come after some hard times, some rough times,” Shan Masood said after his first test win as Pakistan captain.

“Noman and Sajid coming in for their first games — it’s never easy, and they seemed like two seasoned campaigners coming in and doing their job in the second innings.

“We didn’t need a third bowler so that just speaks volumes for them.”

Pakistan were already in the ascendancy when England resumed on 36-2 needing an extraordinary batting effort to get anywhere near the target.

Vice-captain Ollie Pope (22) fell in the second over of the day, giving off-spinner Sajid Khan a return catch before left-arm spinner Noman ran amok.

Noman dealt the tourists a body blow when he trapped Joe Root lbw for 18, a decision the batter reviewed but could not get overturned.

Harry Brook (16) fell to Noman in a similar fashion and England slumped to 88-6 when Jamie Smith was sent packing.

Stokes has played some match-defining knocks in his illustrious career and England badly needed a similar innings from him.

The captain, scoring at a run-a-ball rate, came dancing down the track against Noman and swung his bat only for it to fly out of his hands to midwicket.

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan had all the time in the world to collect the ball and whip off the bail with Stokes well out of the crease.

“When you get extreme conditions like that, you’ve got to find a way to negate that spin, which I think we managed to do in some good parts,” Stokes said.

“… we would have liked to have gone on, especially myself and a couple of the guys who got starts, we might even be able to get closer, if not win the game.”

The third and final Test begins in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

