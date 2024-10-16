Omar receives first guard of honor as J&K UT’s CM at Civil Secretariat

Srinagar: Hours after swore-in as the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, Omar Abdullah received the guard of honour at Srinagar’s Civil Secretariat before assuming the CM’s office.

Omar reached the Civil Secretariat here where he was given the guard of honor.

The chief minister is all set to chair the maiden meeting of administrative secretaries at the Civil Secretariat. An order issued yesterday reads that the chief minister will be chairing a meeting of all Administrative Secretaries on 16-10-2024 (Wednesday) at 03:00 PM in the Meeting Hall, 3rd Floor, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

All the Administrative Secretaries were requested to kindly attend the meeting on the scheduled date, time and venue.

Pertinently, Omar swore-in as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the presence of several top INDI Alliance leaders including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rhaul Gandhi, senior AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi, AICC President Malikkarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and others.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar—(KNO)