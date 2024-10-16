Sajad Lone asks Omar Abdullah to fulfill his election promise of bringing resolution to condemn abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday asked Omar Abdullah-led government to bring a resolution to condemn abrogation of the Article 370 and other actions of August 5, 2019.

Addressing a news conference, Lone, who was flanked by senior PC senior general secretary Imran Reza Ansari, said that history will record whether abrogation of the Article 370 was in accordance with the will of people of Jammu & Kashmir or against their will.

“This is the first elected assembly after abrogation of Article 370. It is our responsibility, especially National Conference, to bring a resolution to condemn the abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A and illegal relegation from the statehood to a Union Territory and whatever was snatched from us should be given rightfully to us ,” he said.

“If we fail to do so, it will be betrayal with the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

Lone said that the entire election was fought on the issue of Article 370.“Now after the election results, such voices have suddenly gone silent. It is time to implement what they have promised,”he said, adding that Peoples Conference would support the resolution.

In its election manifesto, National Conference has promised the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, in its first list of business after elections, will pass a resolution against the Centre’s decision to strip the region of its special status and statehood—(KNO)