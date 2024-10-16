Will end sufferings of people from both regions of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar:National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the new government in Jammu and Kashmir will put an end to the sufferings of people from both the regions.

Speaking with reporters, Farooq Abdullah, said that the government will treat both the regions equally and will also end the sufferings of people.

Earlier, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah took oath as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, becoming the first chief minister of the Union Territory.

Five ministers—Sakina Itoo, Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma also took the oath—(KNO)