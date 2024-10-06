MMU condemns blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Calls for immediate arrest of Narsinghanand
SRINAGAR; The Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and representing all major religious organizations in the valley, has strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by Mahant Narsinghanand regarding the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
“Such blasphemous statements are completely unacceptable to Muslims and to all who respect religious figures and prophets,” the MMU said in a statement issued here.
“The agenda of these individuals is to provoke, spread hatred, and incite communal violence among communities. The lack of consequences for such actions encourages these elements to continue their outrageous behavior without fear of retribution,” it added.
The MMU expressed serious concerns over Narsinghanand’s release on bail, despite his history of hate speech, questioning the intentions of those responsible for maintaining communal harmony. They demand his immediate arrest and the cancellation of his bail, saying that the sanctity of their faith must be respected and that the law should hold offenders accountable.