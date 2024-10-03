Middle East On Precipice Amid Iran-Israel War, India Calls For Restraint

New Delhi: A day after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, pushing the Middle East closer towards a full-blown regional war, India on Wednesday called for restraint by all parties concerned and protection of civilians.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi is deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in the region.

“We are deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians,” the MEA said.

“It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy,” it added.

Earlier in the day, the MEA advised Indians in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. It also urged its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

“We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region,” the MEA said.

Tension mounts

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region, Iran on Tuesday night fired over 180 missiles towards Israel, though most of them were intercepted by the US and Israel missile defences.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a strong retaliation as he said “Iran made a big mistake and it will pay for it”. Iran also has threatened wider strikes on Israel’s infrastructure if they choose to retaliate.

Meanwhile, the tension between Israel and Iran escalated after top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on August 1. Iran had blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s death and vowed strong retaliation.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghch has described his nation’s ballistic missile attack on Israel as self-defense. “We sent a message to the American side through the Swiss Embassy suggesting them not to get involved in the story,” Araghchi said. “We will confront and answer any third party that enters any operation against us in support of the Zionist regime and we will have a crushing response.”

Tehran’s aerial attack on Israel came hours after Israeli Defence Forces launched its ground incursion in Lebanon to target Hezbollah militant group which has been firing rockets to Israel ever since Tel Aviv began its military operations in Gaza following the October 7 attack.

According to latest reports, the IDF and Hezbollah fighters have engaged in fighting on the ground in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military has warned people to evacuate another 24 villages across southern Lebanon.

As the security situation worsened in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Netanyahu on September 30 and highlighted the need for de-escalation.

“Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages,” Modi had said.

