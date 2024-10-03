Israel declares UN chief Guterres ‘unwelcome person’

Israel: Israel has declared UN chief António Guterres persona non grata (unwelcome person), banning him from entry for “failing” to condemn Iran’s missile attacks on Israel.

Israel has banned UN secretary-general António Guterres from entering the country because, according to foreign minister Israel Katz, Guterres failed to unequivocally condemn Iran’s missile attack on Israel and the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Katz said that anyone unable to denounce these actions does not deserve to enter Israel. He said the country will defend its citizens and uphold its dignity, with or without the UN chief’s support.

In a post on X, Katz said, “Today, I have declared UN secretary-general @antonioguterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country. Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil.”

UN chief Guterres condemned the ongoing escalation in the Middle East after Iran’s rocket barrage on Israel, but without naming Iran or Israel. “I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire,” he said in an X post.

