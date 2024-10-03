Bilawal indicates his party could pardon Imran Khan if he is convicted by military court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday indicated that his party could pardon jailed former prime minister Imran Khan if he is convicted by a military court.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other top officials had last month said that the 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder may face a military trial for allegedly instigating his followers to attack army installations after his workers went on rampage following his arrest on May 9, 2023.

Talking to reporters here, Bilawal, 36, was asked about his stance on Khan’s military trial and he responded in measured words.

