Training on basic emergency response held at IUST

AWANTIPORA: A Capacity Building Training on Basic Emergency Response during disasters for the students of BS Design Your Own Degree was conducted on Tuesday at Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing & Medical Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). The training aimed at equipping the students with essential skills and knowledge for effective disaster response.
The session coordinated by Ms. Neelofar Jan was led by mentors Onaisa Aalia Mushtaq, Aamir Suhail, and Sharish Khan. Participants were engaged in practical demonstrations and discussions on how to provide basic emergency response CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) to enhance their readiness for real-life emergency situations.
AWANTIPORA: A Capacity Building Training on Basic Emergency Response during disasters for the students of BS Design Your Own Degree was conducted on Tuesday at Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing & Medical Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). The training aimed at equipping the students with essential skills and knowledge for effective disaster response.