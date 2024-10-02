Police arrest drug peddler in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Continuing its unwavering efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police arrested a drug peddler in Anantnag and recovered a contraband substance from his possession.
“A police party of Police Station Srigufwara at a checkpoint established at Nowshara crossing intercepted a suspicious person. During the search, officers were able to recover approximately 4Kgs of Bung Boosa from his possession. He has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, son of Showkat Ahmad Mir, resident of Sirhama, Srigufwara. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody,” police said in a statement.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 83/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Srigufwara and an investigation has been initiated, the statement said, adding, “General public is requested to come forward or Dial 112 with any information regarding drug peddling in their vicinity and extend their cooperation to Police in eradicating the drug menace from the society.”
