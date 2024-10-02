Archives Deptt facilitates visit of specially-abled children to SPS Museum Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In a first of its kind initiative, the department of Archives, Archeology and Museum under the supervision of its Director, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha on Tuesday facilitated an extensive visit of specially-abled children of Abhinandan Home to SPS Museum Srinagar to acquaint them with the rich cultural heritage of Jammu & Kashmir.

The programme was themed around the tag line “I am Special” to make these children feel special and unique. The department organized the tour for nearly 120 children along with their staff and interpreters. The children and the staff of Abhinandan Home were provided with specially designed caps as a memorabilia with tag line printed on these ‘I am Special’.

The Director elaborated that the objective behind organizing this visit was to convey to the children that they are in no way lesser than a normal child but they have been gifted with special virtues and qualities which makes them unique.

The specially-abled children presented a cultural programme by singing National Anthem in sign language and playing Rouf and song (Mere Papa) to the best of symphony without music or any beat but by simply listening to the beats and rhythms of their souls. It is also a message to the society and the parents to fully support, encourage and handhold these children towards better future and the institutions associated to roll out special initiatives and programmes for such children.

The Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K appreciated the efforts of the Principal and staff of Abhinandan Home in shaping these children in a wonderful manner and helping them to evolve their embedded qualities.

The programme was conceived under the guidance of Principal Secretary Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta) and was executed by Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K with special efforts of Rabia Qureshi, Curator, SPS Museums, Srinagar.

