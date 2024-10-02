Project Beacon launches Swachchata Hi Sewa campaign across Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Project Beacon, as part of the nationwide “Swachchata Hi Sewa” campaign, conducted an extensive cleanliness drive across various locations in the Kashmir Valley. This initiative aims to promote cleanliness and raise awareness among both tourists and local communities.

Mass Cleanliness Drive: Cleanliness activities were carried out at detachments and Road Construction Companies (RCC) in Gurez Valley, Kupwara, Sonmarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and other locations. These RCCs organized mass cleanliness efforts at Zojila Pass, Rajdan Pass, and Sadhna Pass.

Roadside Cleanliness Initiative: All RCCs participated in a large-scale drive along roads and National Highways within their jurisdictions. Personnel worked diligently to clean and maintain the roads frequented by locals and tourists, fostering awareness about environmental responsibility.

Tourist Awareness: To instill a sense of responsibility among visitors, pamphlets promoting cleanliness were distributed at key locations throughout the Kashmir Valley. This initiative encourages tourists to help maintain the region’s natural beauty by disposing of waste properly.

Swachchta Pledge & Awareness Campaign: The Swachchta Pledge was introduced in Border Road Organisation (BRO) schools, offices, and worksites. Project Beacon also organized awareness runs and painting competitions in schools.

Felicitation of Safai Karmis: A special ceremony honored the Safai Karmis (sanitation workers) who play a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness in the region. Their relentless dedication was recognized with awards and commendations.

The Swachchata Hi Sewa campaign by Project Beacon and its allied units underscores the importance of collective efforts in maintaining a clean environment and promoting sustainable tourism in the Kashmir Valley. This initiative not only fosters a healthier ecosystem but also strengthens community participation in preserving the region’s natural beauty.

