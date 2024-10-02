Approach wall of Kulangam Bridge develops minor cracks, BEACON authorities rectify

KUPWARA: The approach wall of Kulangam (Handwara) bridge has developed minor cracks on the intervening night of Sep 30 and Oct 1st. On the directions of District Election Officer (DEO) Kupwara, Beacon authorities swung into action and rectified the cracks overnight making it motor-able.
District Administration has clarified that bridge is in workable condition as yet; still commuters have been advised to take alternate routes in case of any exigency.
Kupwara based commuters who want to travel to Handwara, to and fro, have been asked to take Wudhpora-Magam route, and commuters who travel from Handwara to Sopore to and fro have been asked to take Unisoo bridge route.
DEO Kupwara has directed the executing agency BEACON to take necessary steps to renovate/reconstruct the vital Kulangam Bridge so that commuters do not face any problems.
