Inphase Overseas Education Consultancy launches Srinagar office

Aims to guide Kashmiri students to achieve their educational goals abroad

SRINAGAR: Inphase Overseas Education Consultancy, a trusted global leader in education consultancy, is proud to announce the launch of its Srinagar office. The office will be headed by Qazi Zainab, a dynamic young entrepreneur who has embarked on her professional journey after completing her B.Sc. Economics (Hons) from Royal Holloway, University of London, and M.Sc. Business Management from Queen Mary University of London.

With over 14,000 students already guided to achieve their dreams of studying abroad, Inphase offers a wealth of experience and expertise in overseas education. The consultancy has partnerships with more than 500 top universities across the UK, USA, Canada, Europe, Ireland, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia. Inphase provides personalized support to students at every step of the way—from the application process to post-arrival in their new academic environment.

Qazi Zainab will share her first-hand experiences and insights on the challenges and opportunities of studying abroad, helping aspiring students from Kashmir to achieve their educational goals overseas.

“With the January intake now open, we invite students to take the first step toward their dream of studying abroad. Our Srinagar office is fully equipped to guide them through the entire process,” said Zainab.

To book a free consultation or stay updated, students and parents can visit our Inphase office at Hyderpora housed in K.C. Hyundai building or follow Inphase on Instagram or reach out directly through the contact details provided below:

• Mobile: 9796666123

• Email: [email protected]

• Website: https://inphase.global

About Inphase Overseas Education Consultancy

Inphase is a globally trusted leader in overseas education consultancy, with a mission to help students realize their dreams of studying abroad. With partnerships spanning over 500 top universities across the globe, Inphase provides comprehensive support from application to post-arrival, ensuring a smooth transition to life and study abroad.

For media inquiries, please contact: Inphase Overseas Education Consultancy Phone: 9796666123 Email: [email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print