Centre committed to tribal development, projects worth Rs 83,700 crore to boost growth: PM Modi

HAZARIBAG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore in Jharkhand, reaffirming his government’s commitment to the state’s progress.

 

He emphasised the importance of tribal development, stating that Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for this demographic is “our asset.”

 

Modi launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 79,150 crore, aimed at ensuring comprehensive and holistic development for tribal communities across the country.

