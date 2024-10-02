NSA Doval meets French Foreign Minister; shares perspective on wars in Europe, West Asia

PARIS: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Wednesday met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot here and shared perspectives on the wars in Europe and West Asia.

“NSA Ajit Doval concluded his visit with a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot @jnbarrot. Shared perspectives on the wars in Europe and the Middle East,” the Indian Embassy in France said in a post on X.

Doval last month visited Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin on the margins of a conclave of national security advisors of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) nations in St Petersburg.

