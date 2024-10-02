India asks its citizens in Iran to remain vigilant, stay in contact with embassy

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the escalating tensions in West Asia, India on Wednesday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indian nationals presently residing in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

The advisory came a day after Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in response to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit.

