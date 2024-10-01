J&K Polls: NC’s Irshad Kar casts vote, says they clearly stand for restoration of Article 370 and 35A

Sopore: National Conference (NC) candidate Irshad Rasool Kar said that party’s manifesto and its promise of delivering much-needed change after years of misgovernance is what people should be aware of.

Kar, after casting his vote in the region known for election boycotts, while speaking to reporters , said that the people of Sopore have placed their trust in the NC’s vision for the future.

“The manifesto is clear, and the people are getting attracted to it. They trust in its implementation. The misgovernance of the past decade will surely end,” he stated confidently.

On Sopore’s historical reluctance to participate in the electoral process, Kar aligned his campaign with the restoration of Article 370 and 35A, which were revoked in August 2019.

“Sopore has been a boycott hub, but we stand clearly for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A and for the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir. This is our first priority, and we will move forward with this goal,” he added.

It’s noteworthy, that the Jammu and Kashmir goes for the final phase of the assembly elections, with the once restive town registering 6.71 percentage so far—(KNO)

