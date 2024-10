Kupwara: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President Engineer Abdul Rashid on Tuesday cast his vote at Sanzipora, Mawer in Langate assembly constituency.

Speaking to the reporter outside the polling booth, Rashid said, “People of Kashmir have no better option than AIP.”

“Electorates should vote wisely, there is no better political party than AIP that sees the sufferings of people of Kashmir,” Rashid said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print