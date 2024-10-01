Over 28 % percent voter turnout recorded till 11:00 am

Srinagar: The overall poll percentage of 28.12 was recorded up to 11:00 AM in all 40 assembly constituencies across seven districts of J&K”, communicated the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Today’s percentage will push the overall poll percentage up as traditional vote bastions are going to polls today including border areas of Kupwara, Gurez and Karnah.

Earlier, the first phase recorded 61.38 percent polling while second phase saw 59.11 percent voting in J&K. Srinagar district recorded lowest percentage of 27 percent in eight seats—(KNO)

