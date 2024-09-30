BJP has lost credibility, INDIA to emerge stronger: Shatrughan Sinha

PATNA: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday expressed hope that the INDIA bloc, of which his party is a part, would win the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The actor-turned-politician, who had severed his three decades-long association with the BJP a few years back, also claimed that the saffron party had “lost its credibility” and was trying to “divert” public attention from real issues.

“The BJP has lost its credibility. Its leaders are aware of that even though they might not admit it. So they keep indulging in all sorts of rhetoric to divert public attention from real issues,” Sinha told reporters.

