J&K Polls: Will ensure smooth polling, adequate security arrangements made, says SP Sopore

Sopore: Superintendent of Police (SP) Sopore, Divya D, assured of smooth and secure polling, saying that they are expecting a huge voter turnout this time.

Speaking to reporters,SP said that the extensive security arrangements have been made across the region to ensure peaceful and transparent elections.

Expressing satisfaction with the high level of public participation in election campaigning, Divya said that the local population is enthusiastic. “People are happy, and we have seen large turnout during the campaign. It’s like a celebration here in Sopore,” she stated.

The department has ensured that all polling booths are adequately secured, promising that no effort will be spared to maintain order. “We have made enough security arrangements at all polling stations and will ensure smooth polling,” the SP added.

She further predicted a huge voter turnout in the region compared to previous years. “We are confident that the percentage will be significantly higher this time.”

In her message to the public, SP Divya urged citizens to come out in large numbers, calling the election a “festival of democracy.”—(KNO)

