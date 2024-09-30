Hope voters will take right decision, says Dr Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and former parliamentarian, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have to face the defeat and hopefully the people will take right decision this time by casting their ballots.

“We are expecting people to take right decision for the restoration of special status and other things,” Dr Farooq.

He added that he is happy that BJP has been targeting NC as it is the party that is fighting against them and BJP has to face a defeat.

About the statement of BJP leaders with regard to Article 370 has been buried, Abdullah said the party has been burying everything.

About Waqf Bill, the former chief minister of erstwhile J&K state, said that Joint Parliamentary Committee has been reviewing the bill, let it be brought in the Parliament and NC part of INDI Alliance will take steps accordingly—(KNO)

