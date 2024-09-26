These elections expected to bring much-needed positive change: Altaf Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday expressed hope that the ongoing assembly elections would bring about positive and meaningful change on the ground, particularly in alleviating the hardships faced by the people, especially the youth. He stated that the upcoming government has to shoulder significant responsibilities to ease the miseries and problems of the people. He also emphasised that the central government must ensure initiatives for a better future for the youth.

Bukhari made these remarks while speaking to reporters after casting his vote at his native polling booth at the Mallinson School in Shekh Bagh, Srinagar, early Wednesday morning.

Responding to a question about youth’s role in restoring peace in the valley, Altaf Bukhari said, “The government of India is also expected to acknowledge the contributions of the youth who have played a pivotal role in the positive developments in J&K in recent years. I believe a general amnesty should be granted to the youth facing charges, and all forms of harassment must end. There should be no obstacles in issuing police verification reports, which are mandatory for obtaining jobs and passports.”

Apni Party President that the government that is coming up as a result of ongoing elections have to play a significant role after assuming charge. He said, “The biggest challenge is to tackle the rising unemployment. The new government has to shoulder the responsibility of creating job opportunities for the 16 lakh unemployed youth. Our youth need to be provided with honorable employment so they can lead dignified lives. Kashmiri youth want a peaceful life, and they should be granted the same rights as the youth in other parts of the country.”

When asked about some ‘separatists’ participating in the ongoing elections, Bukhari said, “There were never any separatists here. Those you are referring to initially wanted to bring about change through the ballot box, but they were not allowed to change the government through voting. That is why they later resorted to other means to bring about change. Anyway, I am pleased to see that now everyone has faith in this democratic process, and people are actively participating.”

