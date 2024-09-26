Omar cautions against electing candidates ‘serving BJP’s agenda’

‘Er Rashid knew about Article 370 revocation but supported BJP’s decisions’

SRINAGAR: The Vice President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah on Wednesday cautioned people against “repeating the mistake” of electing individuals who will only serve to further the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a series of election rallies across north Kashmir in Pattan, Rafiabad and Sopore, Omar said, “It is crucial for the people of north Kashmir to choose wisely and ensure that their voices are heard and represented effectively in the assembly. Unlike other parliamentary constituencies that have a voice in the Lok Sabha, North Kashmir is currently without one. While issues concerning Srinagar, Anantnag, and Rajouri echo in New Delhi, the concerns of our people in North Kashmir are being ignored. This is a result of being swayed by emotions and choosing the wrong candidate in the previous parliamentary elections.”

“It is crucial that all segments of North Kashmir do not repeat this mistake, as the impact will be felt for the next five years. It is up to the people of North Kashmir to ensure that their true voices are heard,” he added.

The events in Rafiabad, Pattan, and Sopore were organised by Javed Dar, Reyaz Bedar, and Irshad Kar respectively.

Omar accused AIP president Er Rashid of selling out his conscience, saying, “He was aware in 2018 that the government intended to revoke Article 370 but chose to remain silent instead of taking legal action. It’s strange that Er Rashid, in recent interviews, claimed he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an hour, during which Modi asked him to help in scrapping Article 370. Rashid responded by saying he supported Modi in all his good decisions. Had he (Er Rashid) raised the issue in 2018, legal steps could have been taken to fight against the move. He could have moved to the Supreme Court. Perhaps there might have been a verdict that would have saved Kashmir’s special status, flag, and constitution. But he chose to remain quiet.”

He accused Rashid of being assigned by the central government to manipulate the emotions of the people and divide votes in Kashmir. “Er Rashid claims to further the Hurriyat’s agenda, but his words and actions tell a different story. He aligns himself with those who dismantle Hurriyat’s identity, and with individuals like Sandeep Mawa, who publicly brief the press while awaiting Yasin Malik’s hanging,” he said.

Omar challenged Er Rashid to clarify his position on forming an alliance with the BJP if needed to form a government. “I am still waiting for that speech from him where he clearly states he won’t support the BJP. He hasn’t uttered a word,” he said.

