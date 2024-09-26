Usman Majid vows to make Bandipora a model constituency

SRINAGAR: Former minister and MLA of Bandipora, Usman Majid on Wednesday ramped up his election campaign across the Bandipora constituency with renewed vigor. He held a series of public meetings in several areas, including Yaali, Chandaji, Kralpora, Lawaypora, and other upper reaches of Bandipora.

In a significant boost to his campaign, dozens of political workers from the Congress Party joined hands with Majid, underscoring his growing influence in the region, a statement issued here said.

Addressing the gatherings, he emphasized the importance of inclusive development and vowed to transform Bandipora into a model constituency. “Our movement is reaching every household in Bandipora, and we are committed to ensuring equitable development across the region. The trust people have placed in me, especially with the joining of new members, reflects the awareness and discernment of Bandipora’s citizens, who judge leadership on merit and vision.”

Majid promised to focus on the upliftment of historically marginalized and socially disadvantaged communities. He assured that his leadership would address the long-standing concerns of these groups, ensuring they are no longer sidelined in the development process. “We will fight for the rights of these marginalized communities, ensuring that their dignity, aspirations, and opportunities for growth are at the center of our agenda. It’s time for them to be fully included in our development efforts.”

Usman called upon his supporters and workers to join the movement with renewed energy. He highlighted the importance of the election, said, “This election is not just about political victory; it’s about securing justice for communities that have been marginalized and exploited for far too long. We will work to build a future where tribal, indigenous, and socially disadvantaged communities can thrive, free from poverty, exploitation, and discrimination.”

He added, “We will not stop until every voice from these communities is heard, their rights are upheld, and their dignity is restored. Our fight is for justice, equality, and a more inclusive future for all. Bandipora will serve as a beacon of development, where every citizen, regardless of background, will have an equal share in progress.”

Majid said his vision for Bandipora extends beyond immediate electoral gains. He said, “I will lay out a comprehensive roadmap that focuses on infrastructure development, improved healthcare and education, and boosting local industries, particularly in tourism and agriculture, which have immense potential in the region.”

