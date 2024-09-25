Sopore apple will reach foreign shores: Rahul’s promise to J&K town residents

SOPORE (J-K): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, it will promote the famous Sopore apple in international markets.

The Congress leader lamented that while walnuts, cashews and resins were put on his table, the famous Sopore apple, the main horticulture produce of the area, was missing.

“The main issue is of the Sopore apple. This apple has to be taken abroad. Your future lies in this and it has to be taken forward. It should not only reach across the country, but it should reach US, China, and Japan too,” Gandhi said, with an apple in his hand.

