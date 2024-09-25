INDIA alliance will hit roads, stage protests in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to press for Statehood restoration in J&K: Rahul Gandhi in J&K

Jammu; INDIA alliance will stage massive protests across the country on the streets, storm the well in both houses of the parliament to press for the restoration of Statehood for J&K soon after the Assembly polls, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said addressing a mega rally in Jammu.

“After the elections, the INDIA alliance will build pressure on the BJP led government to restore the Statehood to J&K. If they do not do it still, we will storm the well in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and also hit streets across the country,” Rahul said.

He said if BJP doesn’t succumb to opposition’s pressure, then the INDIA alliance will restore the statehood to J&K soon after coming to power which is going to happen soon.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendera Modi for bragging much on “Make in India”, Rahul said Adani and Ambani’s tags are being fixed on Israeli made weapons.

He said that the promise made by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh about Kashmiri Pandit Rehabilitation will be fulfilled. “As far as smart meters are concerned, we will remove them, we don’t need them,” he said. “We will make Punjabi an official language as well.”

The LoP said that in the Parliament, he will raise the voice of J&K people. He said the BJP led government has gagged the development of J&K. “J&K affairs are run by outsiders. Lieutenant Governor is doing things at his will,” he said.

Rahul said that Kashmir’s economy was dependent on its Apple but today, Prime Minister Modi has handed over “Kashmiri apples to Adanis’ and Ambanis”. “Wherever you go, there is Adani tax and Ambani tax. Prime Minister has waived off Rs 16 lakh crore worth loan for Adanis and Ambanis,” Rahul said.

He said unless and until, small medium enterprises flourish in J&K, unemployment will prevail. “But BJP doesn’t want it, that’s why LG has been brought in,” he said. Rahul sought votes for Congress candidates in Jammu. He is scheduled to address another rally in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla late this afternoon—(KNO)

