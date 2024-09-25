Congress should focus on campaigning in Jammu: Omar’s advice to ally

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that alliance partner Congress should focus more on campaigning in the Jammu region where it has got the lion’s share in the seat-sharing agreement with his party.

“It is a good thing. I hope after Rahul (Gandhi) is done campaigning in one or two seats of Kashmir, he focuses on Jammu. Ultimately, what the Congress does in Kashmir is not that important, but what the Congress does in Jammu is important,” Abdullah said.

He was commenting on the visit of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to Sopore town for an election rally in support of Congress candidates.

